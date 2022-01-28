Big Ronda Rousey update ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2022 - Reports

According to the latest reports, former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey isn't expected to be at the hotel tonight, as well as tomorrow.

With Royal Rumble 2022 almost on the horizon, reports have stated that Ronda Rousey could make her return at the mega event. It has been nearly three years since she last wrestled in WWE.

Now, Paul Davis of Wrestling News is reporting that The Baddest Woman on the Planet isn't expected to be at the WWE hotel in the next 24 hours or so.

He acknowledged that WWE tends to take this route when big names are involved. The company flies them in at the last moment to keep these returns secret.

A source told Wrestling News that people in WWE aren't unhappy over reports of Rousey's return. The general feeling backstage is that these reports help add more buzz to the Royal Rumble event.

Will Ronda Rousey target her arch-rival Becky if she returns?

Dave Meltzer of WOR recently reported that Rousey could return on the road to WrestleMania 38 to resume her feud with Becky Lynch. It could mean Rousey might end up winning the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Rousey has a score to settle with Lynch, as Big Time Becks pinned her during their last encounter in the main event of WrestleMania 35. The match also involved Charlotte Flair.

In 2020, Rousey was streaming WWE 2K Battlegrounds on her Facebook account. She wasn't pleased one bit upon discovering that she and Lynch were both given the same rating.

"They gave Becky the same as me? She knows that's bulls**t. You know that's some bulls**t," said Rousey.

Ronda Rousey brought major mainstream attention to WWE when she debuted in 2018. She is still a big name in the MMA world despite retiring a while ago.

Do you think Rousey will make a big return on January 29 and end up winning the Women's Royal Rumble match? What are your thoughts on a potential Rousey vs. Lynch match at WrestleMania 38?

Edited by Angana Roy