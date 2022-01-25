Big Ronda Rousey match planned for WrestleMania 38  - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning to have the returning Ronda Rousey wrestle Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

It has been almost three years since Rousey wrestled her final match in WWE. She stepped away from the squared circle after wrestling against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 35.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that there are plans in place to bring her back in the coming weeks. He has now provided a major update on her possible role at WrestleMania 38. He stated that The Baddest Woman on the Planet could compete for the RAW Women's title at The Show of Shows, against arch-rival Becky Lynch.

Meltzer noted that this big money match is all but confirmed. He added that the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion would probably end up winning the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, and punch her ticket to a RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania. According to Meltzer, WWE feels that this program would be a good way to garner major mainstream press.

Ronda Rousey did exceptionally well in her 2018-19 WWE stint

Ronda Rousey had one of the best rookie years in WWE history, during her run in 2018-19. The former UFC star made an appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble and kicked off a feud with Stephanie McMahon & Triple H. She teamed up with Kurt Angle in a winning effort against Stephanie and Triple H at WrestleMania 34.

Rousey won the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam 2018 after defeating Alexa Bliss. She held the title until WrestleMania 35 where she competed in the first-ever Women's Main Event in WrestleMania history. Becky Lynch won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match earlier in the year and Charlotte Flair was put into the mix on the road to WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Flair to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles. Rousey went on a hiatus immediately after and hasn't stepped foot in the ring since. It should be noted that Lynch and Rousey have never faced each other in singles competition.

