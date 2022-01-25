Predicting the Final Four of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match

We are days away from the Royal Rumble, which is widely recognized as WWE's most exciting show of the year. This year, the women's match feels like a much bigger deal.

From champions entering the match to a few returns being announced ahead of time, anticipation is through the roof for the 30-woman Rumble. There are multiple potential winners, which makes predicting the Final Four in the match an intriguing prospect.

WWE announced some big returns before the Rumble, including the likes of Lita, The Bella Twins, and Mickie James. The IMPACT Knockouts Champion is poised for a strong showing. Either way, this promises bigger surprises for the show itself.

Let's try and predict the final four competitors in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. We will also look at a couple of honorable mentions - stars who could have great performances without necessarily cracking the top four.

#5 Honorable Mentions: Naomi and Raquel Gonzalez may impress at the Royal Rumble

A few WWE Superstars will have great showings in the Royal Rumble Match, without necessarily cracking the Final Four. This year, Naomi could be one of those names. Her feud with WWE official Sonya Deville may see her be forced to enter the Rumble at No.1.

Naomi can then go on a run as the Iron Woman, finding creative ways to survive elimination before Deville eventually influences her exit from the match. This would further their feud while building more fan support for the former SmackDown Women's Champion, who will be screwed out of yet another opportunity.

One of the biggest potential surprises in the Women's Rumble is Raquel Gonzalez, who seems to be done in NXT. She could be the powerhouse of the match and eliminate multiple stars, as she establishes herself as a force on WWE's main roster.

However, the field is already stacked, with several current stars needing the rub of a Final Four appearance more than Gonzalez. However, expect Big Mami Cool to make a solid first impression if she enters the Royal Rumble Match.

#4 Charlotte Flair will come close to winning her second Royal Rumble

1 hour 50 mins 5 seconds Charlotte Flair has the longest cumulative total Royal Rumble time for the women1 hour 50 mins 5 seconds Charlotte Flair has the longest cumulative total Royal Rumble time for the women 🔥1 hour 50 mins 5 seconds https://t.co/v5hI7Skd1d

Charlotte Flair will enter the Royal Rumble Match despite holding the SmackDown Women's Championship. She hopes to win it and earn the right to choose her challenger for WrestleMania.

As always, The Queen will come close to winning but she should not come out on top. She is likely to be a part of the Final Four, before getting thrown over by a babyface star.

Her elimination should ideally set up her 'Mania match but since Sasha Banks is out injured, WWE can elevate someone else in the process.

#3 Liv Morgan should have a strong showing

Liv Morgan would be the perfect choice to eliminate Charlotte Flair. She needs a boost after falling short to Becky Lynch, along with a strong showing. Morgan also has an underdog fire that could sell the shock of eliminating a major star like Charlotte.

WWE needs to maintain her position on the roster, even if she isn't among the favorites to win the Royal Rumble. Liv Morgan should come agonizingly close before being eliminated by the eventual winner of the match. The fans would only continue to get behind her.

#2 Bianca Belair will look to go back-to-back

Last year's Royal Rumble winner is among the favorites to win it again. Bianca Belair has momentum and fans remain behind her, despite her crushing defeat to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

The EST of WWE can find her way back to Big Time Becks after winning the 30-woman match. But recent reports have thrown a spanner in the works, as we will get to. Belair will play a big part in the latter stages of the match but may ultimately fall short.

Either way, among the announced participants, Bianca Belair is the most likely name to win the Women's Rumble Match.

#1 Ronda Rousey will win the Royal Rumble if she returns

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Ronda Rousey returning to WWE would be huge. That star power is just different. Ronda Rousey returning to WWE would be huge. That star power is just different. https://t.co/A5cwFjYnea

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has reported that WWE wants Ronda Rousey back and her return could come as soon as the Royal Rumble. If this is the case, there is no way the former RAW Women's Champion isn't winning the match.

Upon her potential victory, the former UFC megastar could set up a title match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. While there wouldn't be any doubt over the outcome if Rousey enters the Rumble, her interactions with the aforementioned likes of Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair could be interesting.

What a surprise return this would be.

