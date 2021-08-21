"What a promo" - John Cena's former manager lauds war of words with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin is a big fan of John Cena's promo on WWE SmackDown last week and believes that Roman Reigns and Cena did a splendid job of selling their match at SummerSlam.

Bolin managed John Cena in OVW and had a big hand in the Cenation Leader's success during his early years. Cena was built by Bolin before being sent over to WWE where he became one of the biggest stars for the company.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube page, Kenny Bolin sat down with Sid Pullar III to preview WWE SummerSlam.

During the preview, Bolin had the following to say regarding the promo between John Cena and Roman Reigns on last week's SmackDown:

"What a promo." Bolin said. "Even I was taken in by it and it's hard to take me, being the king of promos by the way, even John Cena but that was a promo. You know why? Because both of them made you think 'You know what, there's a lot of real in this' and Cena just buried his ass through the entire thing. Roman did a good job hanging in there. It was one of the better promos that I have seen, where you try to to sell. We were actually still trying to sell tickets these days, we sell a pay-per-view. If you're still paying your $64.95 to watch the event, Cena made me almost wanna reach in my pocket, and I don't do that very often, to pay to see that match. I love Cena. He's the biggest star that I ever created."

Kenny Bolin gave his insight on a range of topics. You can check it out in the video embedded above or just by clicking here.

What happened between John Cena and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown last week?

Cena and Reigns kicked off WWE SmackDown last week with a heated promo battle. While the Head of the Table was able to get some shots in, Cena took it to another level by name-dropping Dean Ambrose and referencing CM Punk, sandwiched between the harsh jabs he took at Reigns.

While Cena came out looking strong, he still put over Reigns by stating that there is a strong possibility that The Tribal Chief will beat him up. The two are set to lock horns at WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night.

