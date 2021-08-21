Former Manager recalls the time Randy Orton "slapped" another WWE wrestler (Exclusive)

Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin recently revealed that Randy Orton slapped another WWE wrestler during their time outside America. Even though Bolin didn't mention who it was, he stated that following the incident he started to take a liking to the Legend Killer.

Bolin previewed WWE SummerSlam alongside Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel and had the following to say about Randy Orton:

"Randy is a solid worker." said Bolin, "Me and Randy have had our differences over the years. I think we get along pretty good now because he bit*h-slapped a WWE wrestler that I didn't- It was a guy. But he bit*ch-slapped him in a foreign country and we thanked him for it. He's all "Kenny, me and you are cool". Randy and I, in our younger days had our differences but I guess we're cool now."

Kenny Bolin is famous for managing and building stars in OVW to send them up to WWE. He has managed wrestlers such as John Cena and Bobby Lashley, both of whom will be competing in world championship matches tomorrow night at WWE SummerSlam.

Orton is an OVW alumnus and went on to become one of WWE's biggest stars. He is a 14-time World Champion and is eyeing another championship at the moment.

Randy Orton could become a Tag Team Champion at WWE SummerSlam

Following WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton and Riddle started working together and oddly enough, formed a tag team. Albeit with a lot of bumps in the road, RK-Bro is now running at full speed as the two are set to challenge AJ Styles and Omos for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

Styles and Omos have held the tag titles since WrestleMania and seem almost unstoppable after tearing through The New Day at the show of shows. They have successfully defended their titles multiple times. However, RK-Bro seems to be their biggest threat so far and fans are expecting Riddle and Orton to pick up the win over Styles and Omos at the biggest party of the Summer.

Do you think RK-Bro will be able to overcome Styles and Omos or will the Champions successfully defend their titles? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

