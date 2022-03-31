Wrestling veteran does not see Cody Rhodes as main event material (Exclusive)

Former OVW manager Kenny Bolin criticized the potential booking of the rumored match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, stating that the latter is not main event material.

As reported earlier, The American Nightmare could make his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. The Visionary was promised a main event level match at The Showcase of The Immortals by Vince McMahon prior to RAW this week.

Speaking about the possible match with Sid Pullar III of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kenny Bolin stated that he does not see Cody as a WrestleMania main event star.

"Number one, I love Cody. Cody is a good guy," Bolin said. "I cried when he got called up to the WWE because I knew I was going to miss him so much. I hugged him and cried like a baby in front of everybody. But, I don't think Cody is WrestleMania main event material. I know this is going to hurt some people's feelings and it might even hurt Cody's."

Bolin also detailed that the rumored match is not a big draw for the general public and won't help in pushing ticket sales for the event.

"Even if he is WrestleMania main event material for some marks, it's not enough to justify the ticket sales that you think you would get off that match. So whatever you're gonna get out of bringing Cody Rhodes in? Why would you do it if not even get any ticket sales out of it?" [11:41 to 12:33]

Vince Russo does not think Cody Rhodes’ possible return to WWE will help boost ticket sales

Vince Russo also recently stated his thoughts on Cody's return to the global juggernaut. The former WWE writer claimed that adding the former AEW TNT Champion to the Show of Shows won't have much impact.

"I think they want to believe that Cody Rhodes is going to sell tickets but I also think they are very realistic and they don't think that's going to happen but they want to believe that that's going to happen. Listen, this is nothing against Cody [Rhodes] because... look at all the guys that AEW has brought in and the number has not moved. It has not moved. From Andrade to CM Punk to Jeff Hardy... it has not moved. What that means is that it's the same people watching these shows. He is not going to sell a ticket to a person that won't be buying a ticket." [0:33 to 1:23]

Cody Rhodes was a part of WWE from 2006 to 2016 where he was mostly limited to midcard roles. The American Nightmare left Vince McMahon's promotion in 2016 after getting frustrated over his booking. Upon his exit, he began wrestling on the independent circuit.

Jon Alba @JonAlba Cody Rhodes built himself from Stardust to one of the most anticipated WrestleMania matches in recent times over the course of six years, all while helping get other guys over in the process.



The “Codyverse” isn’t perfect, but it sure is remarkable. He deserves some credit. Cody Rhodes built himself from Stardust to one of the most anticipated WrestleMania matches in recent times over the course of six years, all while helping get other guys over in the process. The “Codyverse” isn’t perfect, but it sure is remarkable. He deserves some credit.

In January 2019, Rhodes was unveiled as an executive vice president of the newly formed All Elite Wrestling. He went on to become the inaugural holder of the TNT Championship and was a prominent feature for the promotion.

Rhodes' return to his old roots has been heavily rumored ever since his AEW departure was confirmed on February 15.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku