"There is nothing to be gained" - former wrestling manager thinks Becky Lynch should dominate Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling manager Kenny Bolin has opened up about Lita's upcoming match with Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The duo are slated to collide at for the coveted RAW Women's Championship this Saturday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They recently made history by becoming the first female WWE stars to be featured on billboards in Riyadh.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Elimination Chamber preview and predictions show with Sid Pullar III, "StarMaker" Kenny Bolin said Becky Lynch should dominate Lita, and it shouldn't be a competitive match.

"They're gonna give Lita a few high spots, they're gonna make her look good in a few segments but there is nothing to be gained by having Lita win this match," said Bolin. "That absolutely positively is not going to happen. And I don't even know if they're gonna make her look too good. If you haven't been in the ring, hardly at all since 2006... that's a long time. I retired from OVW in 2012 from broadcasting and that was a long time ago; that was ten years. Uh, no. They would be screwing up if they even make this thing very competitive. Give her a few high spots, make Becky the dominant female superstar that she is, even though she's The Man." (33:30-34:09)

Kenny Bolin on Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair at Elimination Chamber

Another women's match that will take place at Elimination Chamber is a tag team bout pitting Ronda Rousey and Naomi against Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is involved in a feud with Flair and Naomi is still not seeing eye to eye with Sonya Deville.

Kenny Bolin believes that Rousey and Naomi should emerge victorious in the match.

"I think Naomi and Rousey have to go over to be honest with you," said Bolin. "I don't think there's any choice. She can't be a part of a losing deal. Unless they're gonna turn have Rousey heel and have her turn on Naomi." (30:51-31:11)

At WrestleMania 38, Ronda Rousey, who won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, will face The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Title.

