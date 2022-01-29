John Cena's former manager opens up about working with The Miz, says he doesn't recall Maryse liking the former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager Kenny Bolin has opened up about working with WWE RAW Superstars The Miz and Maryse in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

The It Couple are set to collide with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix at this year's Royal Rumble in a mixed tag team match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's preview and predictions show for the premium live event, Bolin stated that he never thought he'd see the couples facing each other in the ring. The StarMaker, who managed The Miz in OVW, said he doesn't recall Maryse being fond of the 8-time Intercontinental Champion.

"Well, I managed The Miz,'' said Bolin ''Maryse, I don't recall even liking The Miz when he was here and Beth Phoenix and Edge were here at the same time. So who thought these would be married couples working with each other. But, being as I managed The Miz and I love Maryse with a passion. Me and Beth Phoenix had a couple of exchanges. She thought I was a little rough on the women when I said they had cellulite thighs and they didn't, that was the gig." [17:01-17:24]

Kenny Bolin says he's rooting for The Miz and Maryse to emerge victorious at WWE Royal Rumble

Edge, Beth Phoenix, Maryse, and The Miz are all WWE veterans who have been a part of the business for over a decade. At Royal Rumble, only one power couple will come out on top.

Kenny Bolin thinks the team of The Miz and Maryse should win the bout.

"I'm gonna root for Maryse and [The Miz] even though I got a feeling Beth Phoenix and Edge, booking wise, I think they're gonna win,'' said Bolin ''But I will be rooting for The Miz and Maryse. Maryse should have married me." [18:07-18:17]

Besides The Miz, Bolin has managed many top stars in OVW such as Bobby Lashley, John Cena and Mark Henry.

Which power couple do you think will come out on top at the Royal Rumble? Sound off below!

