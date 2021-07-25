Kenny Omega comments on former WWE star Daniel Bryan joining AEW

Former WWE superstar Daniel Bryan's possibility of joining AEW is the talk of the town this week, and Kenny Omega has commented on it. The AEW World champion & Executive Vice-President did not confirm the move but heaped praise on the former WWE champion.

WWE and Daniel Bryan parted ways after his contract expired earlier this summer. The former WWE champion is currently a free agent, and rumors suggest he is AEW bound.

Are CM Punk and Daniel Bryan heading to #AEW?https://t.co/4pq8GQNQVC — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 22, 2021

Kenny Omega was on Wrestling Observer Radio, and he was quizzed by Dave Meltzer & Garrett Gonzalez. The AEW World champion & Executive Vice-President was asked to comment on the possible move, and he simply said:

"Danielson - I still call him Bryan Danielson - Daniel Bryan, I always knew that he was incredibly intelligent. He's ridiculously smart, especially as it relates to professional wrestling. And for him to kind of create a movement, an actual legitimate movement with the Yes Movement and all that. For him to come up with that, he created it. And there's absolutely no way, you could find written documented evidence saying 'oh, we always planned to have your WrestleMania moment, be the champion', I wouldn't believe it. Even if I saw it in front of my face, I don't think that was ever the plan."

"But he made it the plan because he's just that smart... he was able to turn it around and emerge as a mega-star, because he is smart enough in a wrestling sense, in a business sense, and just like in ROH how he was able to have those fans in the palm of his hand, he's able to have the entire WWE Universe in the palm of his hand with one word."

Will Daniel Bryan join AEW after leaving WWE?

Daniel Bryan is reportedly on the verge of joining All Elite Wrestling. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam has claimed the contract has been signed as well, but there has been no confirmation from AEW or the superstar.

The same report suggests Daniel Bryan will be working fewer dates than his time in WWE and also have the freedom to work in New Japan Pro Wrestling too.

