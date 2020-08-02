Kenny Omega takes a shot at critics of AEW Tag Team Wrestling 

Kenny Omega's activities on social media are more or less benign. He mostly uses it as a promotional tool for AEW and his love of video game culture. In that sense, when Omega does want his voice heard, it's certainly loud and clear to the audience.

Kenny Omega talks sarcastically about his upcoming match with The Dark Order

On Twitter, Kenny Omega seemingly took a shot at critics of AEW's Tag Team Wrestling style when talking about his upcoming 12-man Tag Team Match against The Dark Order.

Next week on Dynamite - It's a MAMMOTH 12-man tag team match as The Elite & FTR take on Dark Order!



He said on Twitter:

I hope that everyone holds their tag ropes and that there aren’t combination maneuvers. That would totally ruin a sports thingy match.

In this week's upcoming AEW Dynamite episode, Kenny Omega will team up with FTR, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks against Brodie Lee, Grayson, Evil Uno, Ten, Five and Colt Cabana of The Dark Order in a 12-Man Tag Team Match.

It's unclear whether Kenny Omega is taking a shot at the broader critics of AEW's Tag Team Wrestling style or a shot at FTR, who Omega is technically at odds with. FTR has stated in interviews that AEW's lack of rules frustrate them. They said:

"Yes, we think 100% they have to start clamping down on those things. Even if it’s not as stringent, there has to be much more authority on the referee. There has to be much more semblance of rules, otherwise it’s a Texas Tornado, it’s a Fatal Four Way, it’s whatever you want it to be. If there are no rules, there is no heat. "

It'll be interesting to see if FTR, The Elite, and Kenny Omega will be on the same page as they battle the forces of The Dark Order, or will their simmering tensions cost them Wednesday's match? Fans will probably have to tune in and find out.