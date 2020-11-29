Kenny Omega recently spoke with Forbes and discussed a number of topics including his recent collaboration with REDCON1. Another interesting topic of discussion during the interview was related to who Kenny Omega would like to face from promotions outside of AEW. Obviously, Kenny Omega threw some names from WWE into the mix.

The first person who came to Kenny Omega's mind was a man he has worked with before, in AJ Styles. Kenny Omega had previously worked with Styles back in NJPW. Kenny Omega was a part of Bullet Club back when AJ Styles was their leader and took over from him when the stable turned on the Phenomenal One.

"AJ [Styles] and I worked together in New Japan. He saved me in a lot of ways when I was thinking about possibly getting out of wrestling. He was there for me to help point me in the right direction and I think he would be a great opponent." H/t Wrestle Zone

Kenny Omega would love to work with The New Day and Seth Rollins

Kenny Omega also named some superstars who he has not had the pleasure of working with in the past. He specifically listed The New Day and Seth Rollins, claiming he likes working with individuals who not only seem like good people but also want to wrestle. Kenny Omega feels that working with a team like The New Day will be fun, and even complimented Seth Rollins as a great wrestler.

"The New Day, those guys would be a lot of fun to work with. I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins. Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together. I just want to work with good people—not good people in the sense that they’re only talented in the ring, but people who are genuinely good dudes who the fans would want to see me wrestle. At the end of the day, I’d just want to wrestle the opponents who would make fans the most excited because that’s really what it’s all about." H/t Wrestle Zone

Kenny Omega is currently scheduled to face another former WWE Superstar in Jon Moxley, or as he was known in the WWE, Dean Ambrose. The two will face off at AEW Winter is Coming for the AEW Championship.

WAR IS HERE⁠

Watch @KennyOmegamanX try to capture the AEW World Championship held by the champion @JonMoxley LIVE on Wednesday, Dec 2nd.



Tickets are still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch on TNT at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/CFSmEgnfY1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2020

Kenny Omega has named some very interesting WWE Superstars that he would like to work with. There is no doubt that he would have some amazing matches with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, and anything he does with The New Day would be super entertaining. Hopefully, we will get to see him work with these individuals and more in the future.