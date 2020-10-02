Pro wrestlers have a life outside of the ring, and they have business ventures or hobbies that keep them engaged. The New Day, the trio of Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, are three of the most lovable Superstars in WWE. The trio have their own podcast, and Woods has his own gaming channel called UpUpDownDown, which has a huge following.

The New Day's love for gaming led them to an unlikely face off against The Elite, the trio of Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, at the E3 Gaming Convention in 2018. The New Day won the Street Fighter V game, but it seems like the two factions could run it again in the future.

Kenny Omega wants to collaborate with The New Day

In a recent appearance on the Wrestle Buddies podcast, Kenny Omega teased another special project with WWE's The New Day, in the near future. He said that there's a possibility that the WWE faction could join hands with Omega for another appearance together.

He said that the two parties joining forces will only benefit their brands, and that "there’s nothing but positivity to come from it":

“I absolutely do think that it’s a possibility (Kenny Omega and The New Day featuring together). I mean we have G4 coming back, we have VENN TV as well. We’re kinda throwing their names in the hat so there’s gonna be these platforms for these shows to exist to have opportunities for guests to show up, opportunities for guests to compete against each other and I think they’re gonna wanna do whatever it takes to have as many viewers as possible and I think it goes for both companies, I guess all three companies involved, wherever the platform may be, and I think what we had proven at E3 was that when you marry these two brands together, there’s nothing but positivity to come from it and we broke all kinds of real cool little records with our little stream and no one had anything bad to say about it, no one company looked weaker than another." (H/T Post Wrestling)

The New Day's Xavier Woods recently spoke about having an "inter-promotional match" with Omega in the future.

It's an open secret that WWE tried to sign the Elite after the expiry of their NJPW contracts. But the trio went on to become an important part of AEW, which has gone head-to-head with WWE's NXT.