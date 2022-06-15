KeShaun Moore on joining WWE's second 'Next In Line' class

KeShaun Moore recently opened up on his venture into WWE and the reaction of his six sisters.

WWE recently announced the names of 15 athletes that will join the promotion's NIL program aimed at providing a path for college athletes to pursue a career in the promotion.

Moore will be one of the 15-student athletes to take part in the 'Next In Line' class. He is a defensive end and an outside linebacker at Hampton University.

In an interview with the Atlanta Voice, the Hampton University senior brought up how excited his six sisters were as they watched him grow up as a professional wrestling fan. KeShaun Moore added that while he never thought pro wrestling could be a career for him, it definitely fits his personality.

"They were amazed that I could really be a part of something like WWE. I think the skills I learned playing football translate well. I’ve always been an aggressive athlete and enjoy contact sports. I am really grateful for the opportunity, I would have never thought professional wrestling might become a career. It kind of fits my personality. I can talk to anybody about anything," he said.

WWE on helping KeShaun Moore achieve his dream

WWE Senior Vice President James Kimball complimented KeShaun on his maturity and work ethic.

Kimball said that the company will give Moore every opportunity to earn a contract when his collegiate career comes to an end.

"KeShaun has the size, stature and presence that combined with is maturity and work ethic will give him every opportunity to earn a WWE contract at the conclusion of his collegiate career. Our goal through this NIL partnership is to arm him with the tools and resources necessary to realize his dream," Kimball said.

The NIL Summit is currently underway at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. The full list of recruits for WWE's 2nd Next In Line class can be found here.

