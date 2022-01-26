Kevin De Bruyne picks a potential winner of the Manchester City Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble season is in full flow, and there are very few things that compete with the excitement surrounding the 30-contestant high stakes battle royale. Manchester City's star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne discussed a potential Royal Rumble at the Etihad and made some interesting predictions about the match.

The Belgian international is part of the Pep Guardiola-led team that has dominated English football in recent years, having won three out of the last four Premier League titles. The City squad boasts impeccable performers in one of the most physical football competitions in the world. As a result, De Bruyne had no difficulty picking players who could shine in a City-exclusive Rumble.

While speaking with BT Sport, he picked defenders Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker as the strongest possible contenders in a Man City Royal Rumble match. De Bruyne's cheeky response included his take on why Man City forward Raheem Sterling would not be eligible to compete. He believes that Fernandinho would do well in the match but asserted that Kyle Walker would outlast all his teammates:

"Well, Ruben [Dias] would love to be out there; I am a hundred per cent sure. I am going to put Walks [Kyle Walker] in there. I wouldn't be surprised by Raheem [Sterling] but obviously he can't fight against the tall guys because of the weight class. Dinho is strong, yeah. I would say in the end, Walks [would win] because of the physical power he has, but it would be a nice battle. There are also a lot of people who would be on the side, we are a very small team so you don't want to see that," said Kevin De Bruyne.

While KDB had an interesting list of names, we wonder if Man City goalkeeper Ederson could make a game-changing addition to a competitive battle royal at the Etihad.

Details on WWE Royal Rumble 2022

WWE's first major premium live event of the year is scheduled to take place this weekend. Apart from the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, the match card includes three title matches.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to put his title on the line against Bobby Lashley in a highly-anticipated match. This bout has been in the making for more than a decade, and fans are excited to see them lock horns, especially considering their similar fighting background.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will look to defend his title against his former Shield brother Seth Rollins. Both superstars have been involved in an entertaining feud stemming from their long history of friendship and betrayal. The only women's title match scheduled for the night will witness Becky Lynch and Doudrop compete for the RAW Women's Championship.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix will face The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match. There are many surprises planned for the show, which is quickly making it a must-watch event.

