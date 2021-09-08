"I got into a fight in a bar" - Ex-WWE Superstar on why major match with The Undertaker never happened (Exclusive)

Kevin Fertig, who was known as Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during his time in WWE, recently said that a real-life bar fight put an end to plans for a potential feud with The Undertaker.

As Mordecai, a bizarre WWE character, he made a splash on SmackDown back in 2004. That being said, despite his victories over stars like Scotty 2 Hotty and Hardcore Holly, the character was dropped from television.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Fertig highlighted that a bar fight in 2004 led to the premature end of Mordecai's WWE SmackDown run, and consequently, his planned push.

"I was supposed to go against The Undertaker [and] Eddie Guerrero," said Fertig. "I was supposed to do a lot of stuff. But I ended up being an idiot and I got into a fight in a bar and it just didn't work out - just didn't work out that way, man. So, live and learn."

The former WWE Superstar added that his release from the company in 2005 had "a lot to do" with the bar incident and its aftermath with the impending lawsuits.

Kevin Fertig thinks age played a factor in his short run as Mordecai in WWE

There were plans for The Undertaker vs. Mordecai at WWE WrestleMania 21. But given how events had unfolded for the latter, The Deadman ended up facing Randy Orton on The Show of Shows instead.

Fertig, now in his 40s, said that he did not necessarily have a better "business sense" back then, but things could have turned out differently if that wasn't the case.

"Getting told you are about to go against The Undertaker and possibly main-event a WrestleMania match - I don't know if you have the, I guess, business sense [in one's late 20s]," Fertig added, "You always say, 'Hey, if I could have, would have, should have back then...' Now at 45, if I could have known what I know now and done it then, it would have been a totally different ballgame."

Despite Mordecai's short WWE stint, Kevin Fertig returned to the company in 2006 on the ECW brand and embarked on a relatively lengthier run as the Vampire, Kevin Thorn.

