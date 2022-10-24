WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash was struck with a tragedy as his son, Tristen Nash, passed away on October 20 at the age of 26.

Sean Ross Sapp broke the news first as he put out a statement on behalf of Kevin Nash and his family. Nash had recently started working with his only son on the Kliq this podcast as the father and son reconnected more in their time together.

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash opened up about what transpired during his passing. The former WWE star went into detail about his son being hit with a seizure which caused an unfortunate cardiac arrest.

"The seizure caused the cardiac arrest. He was basically dead in his room on the floor with the EMT working on him. They got him back and got him in the ambulance and they tried to save his life. So to the people at Halifax hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you," Kevin Nash said. [H/T Wrestlingnews]

Kevin Nash spoke on getting support from Ric Flair and Vince Russo following the passing of his son

The wrestling world mourned the passing of Kevin Nash's son Tristen Nash and sent their wave of support and condolences.

The WWE Hall of Famer was quite moved by the act and was quite thankful for everyone being there for him. Nash spoke about how moved he was by the messages he received from legends in the wrestling industry such as Vince Russo, Rhyno, and Vince McMahon, telling him they are here for him at this time if he needs them.

"Vince [Russo]and I talked on a direct Twitter message. He was very, very kind. That’s the whole thing. I apologize if I haven’t got back to you. When you open your phone and there are 234 messages, where do you start? A lot of them are people who I’ve lost their numbers. For instance, one said, Terry, Rhyno, he reached out and thank God he put at the bottom, ‘This is Terry, Rhyno.’ I got a message and it was a Connecticut number. I thought it was somebody in the office. I started to read it and it was Vince [McMahon]. It said, ‘This is my new number. If you need me, I’m here." said Nash.

Nash also further spoke about the heartwarming conversation he shared with Ric Flair about how he told him that he loved him:

"One of the people I reached out to when Ric Flair sent me a message and was telling me he loved me and anything I could do. The thing is when you're one of the boys, it’s not just lip service. Ric reached out to me and I said, ‘Can we talk?’ He said, ‘Sure.’ I went by the pool and I said, ‘How did you do it with Reid?’ We went over it. That’s what makes this sh*t work, not some therapist that is going to look at me and not be able to look past my tattooed arm.”

We here at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to Kevin Nash, his family, and his friends during this time.

