Former WWE Champion Kevin Nash shared his honest opinion of Kevin Owens on the latest edition of Kliq THIS.

Nash is a seasoned veteran of the squared circle and is one of the most respected wrestlers of all time. He regularly shares his opinion on WWE's current product on his podcast.

Kevin Nash recently praised Roman Reigns and said that he enjoys watching The Tribal Chief's promos now. Nash then shifted his focus to Reigns' former rival Kevin Owens and said that he didn't get him for a long time. Nash added that he is now a big fan of the Prizefighter.

Check out his full comments below:

"I didn't get Kevin Owens for the longest time. I just didn't get it. And then it was just like, one day I was watching him. I forgot what match it was. It was a while back. I'm just like, 'Wow, he's a fearless motherfu***r man! He's got good psychology, cuts good promos, he's believable, it's like... I dig him.'" [3:35-4:04]

Kevin Nash also showered praise on Owens' best friend Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens grew up on Kevin Nash over the years, but Nash was always a big fan of Owens' best friend, Sami Zayn.

Before talking about the Prizefighter, Nash shared his opinion on Zayn and stated that adding him to Roman Reigns' Bloodline was a genius move on WWE's part. Nash then said that he has always liked The Honorary Uce.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have both done exceptionally well for themselves over the years in the company.

Owens is a former Universal Champion and is one of the most over-wrestlers on WWE TV today. the Prizefighter won the Universal title back in 2016 and held it for several months before dropping it to Hall of Famer Goldberg.

As for Sami, he's currently having the best run of his career as a member of The Bloodline. Zayn's segments with the faction have received massive praise from fans, with many dreading his eventual exit from the group.

