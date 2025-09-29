Kevin Nash on the consequences of LA Knight's "anti-push" in WWE

LA Knight has yet to win a WWE World Championship despite getting close to the title picture several times over the last two years. In a recent podcast episode, former WCW and WWE star Kevin Nash questioned whether the 42-year-old has been affected by the lack of main-event opportunities.

Knight has captured the United States Championship twice since organic fan reactions led him to turn babyface in 2023. On the September 22 episode of RAW, he lost against Jey Uso after several weeks of tension between the two fan favorites.

Nash speculated on Kliq This that Knight might have lost motivation due to his inability to reach the next level in WWE.

"I thought that Jey looked like he lost a ton of weight. He was in much better shape. I thought that LA Knight wasn't as sharp body-wise, abs, everything else, which I'm wondering if the anti-push and the kinda dead-end run he's having right now is making it very difficult to not f***ing eat as clean, because all that s**t that gets in your mind because, man, it's a work."

Knight's win-loss record has been a talking point in recent weeks. He has not won a televised singles match since defeating Seth Rollins on the July 12 episode of Saturday Night's Main Event. Since then, he has lost to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, and Rollins in one-on-one bouts on RAW.

Kevin Nash on LA Knight and the psychology of losing momentum

In the 1990s, Kevin Nash was one of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry. He held the WWE Championship for 358 days as the Diesel character before becoming part of the iconic New World Order (nWo) faction in WCW.

Regarding LA Knight's recent losses, Nash addressed the psychological difficulty of falling down the card as a wrestler.

"And then you get to the point in your career where that's just where you're at. You're just not a top guy anymore."

Nash also explained why WWE's creative team must protect Rhea Ripley in the same way they do with Cody Rhodes.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

