  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Kevin Nash on the consequences of LA Knight's "anti-push" in WWE

Kevin Nash on the consequences of LA Knight's "anti-push" in WWE

By Danny Hart
Modified Sep 29, 2025 22:06 GMT
Former United States Champion LA Knight [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Former United States Champion LA Knight [Image Credit: wwe.com]

LA Knight has yet to win a WWE World Championship despite getting close to the title picture several times over the last two years. In a recent podcast episode, former WCW and WWE star Kevin Nash questioned whether the 42-year-old has been affected by the lack of main-event opportunities.

Ad

Knight has captured the United States Championship twice since organic fan reactions led him to turn babyface in 2023. On the September 22 episode of RAW, he lost against Jey Uso after several weeks of tension between the two fan favorites.

Nash speculated on Kliq This that Knight might have lost motivation due to his inability to reach the next level in WWE.

"I thought that Jey looked like he lost a ton of weight. He was in much better shape. I thought that LA Knight wasn't as sharp body-wise, abs, everything else, which I'm wondering if the anti-push and the kinda dead-end run he's having right now is making it very difficult to not f***ing eat as clean, because all that s**t that gets in your mind because, man, it's a work."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

youtube-cover
Ad

Knight's win-loss record has been a talking point in recent weeks. He has not won a televised singles match since defeating Seth Rollins on the July 12 episode of Saturday Night's Main Event. Since then, he has lost to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, and Rollins in one-on-one bouts on RAW.

Kevin Nash on LA Knight and the psychology of losing momentum

In the 1990s, Kevin Nash was one of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry. He held the WWE Championship for 358 days as the Diesel character before becoming part of the iconic New World Order (nWo) faction in WCW.

Ad

Regarding LA Knight's recent losses, Nash addressed the psychological difficulty of falling down the card as a wrestler.

"And then you get to the point in your career where that's just where you're at. You're just not a top guy anymore."

Nash also explained why WWE's creative team must protect Rhea Ripley in the same way they do with Cody Rhodes.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications