WWE must protect Rhea Ripley like Cody Rhodes, Hall of Famer says

Rhea Ripley consistently receives some of the loudest crowd reactions at WWE shows. According to Kevin Nash, the company's decision-makers should carefully book her character in the same way they do with Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has been one of WWE's top fan favorites since returning in 2022. The American Nightmare received boos at times during his feud with John Cena. However, the creative team quickly got his babyface persona back on track by inserting him into a storyline with the villainous Drew McIntyre.

Nash watched Ripley's victory over Asuka on the September 22 episode of RAW. On his Kliq This podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer explained why the Aussie should be given the same treatment as Rhodes.

"I'm watching those kicks to Rhea, and I'm thinking to myself those are solid f***ing kicks, man," Nash said. "Everything they did was solid, but when you have somebody like Rhea, you have to protect that character the same way you do Cody."

Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant women in WWE over the last few years. The Eradicator has held several major titles, including the Women's World Championship twice. She also won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble.

Kevin Nash reviews Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

The match ended with Rhea Ripley rolling up Asuka for a three-count after The Empress of Tomorrow accidentally knocked Kairi Sane off the ring apron. Moments later, Asuka blinded her opponent by spraying green Poison Mist in her face. She also joined forces with Sane to attack IYO SKY.

Kevin Nash thought the action-packed bout was one of the most impressive things he has seen on WWE programming lately.

"I thought that, closing credits, Paul's [Triple H's] name with Rhea sitting there with the Kabuki spray on her, and the carnage and everything, I thought that match was the best match I've seen in, I'll say, six weeks."

Nash also questioned why WWE's creative team is booking AJ Lee and Bayley's "mentally unstable" characters on the same show.

