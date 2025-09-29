Kevin Nash questions WWE's booking of "mentally unstable" AJ Lee and Bayley characters

AJ Lee and Bayley have both featured prominently on WWE television over the last month. In Kevin Nash's opinion, the two women's characters should not appear on the same show.

Ad

Lee's on-screen persona was often described as "crazy" during her first WWE run from 2009 to 2015. She even referenced the label in the title of her 2017 book, Crazy is My Superpower. Like Lee, Bayley has recently shown signs of mental instability during her hugging segments on RAW.

Nash reviewed several current WWE storylines on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast. Addressing Lee's long-awaited return, the two-time Hall of Famer questioned why the creative team is booking two "semi-crazy" female characters. He also pointed out that the male roster does not contain any "mentally unstable" gimmicks.

Ad

Trending

"You have her [AJ Lee] still playing the kind of 'I'm semi-crazy' character, correct?" Nash said. "And you have Bayley kinda playing the semi-crazy character also, so now we have two mentally unstable women on the same show. That's good? There's no mentally unstable men on the show. I'm talking about character-wise."

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

In the same episode, Nash explained why he disagreed with AJ Lee skipping to the ring on her first WWE appearance in 10 years.

AJ Lee and Bayley's latest WWE matches

On September 20, AJ Lee teamed up with her husband CM Punk to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza. The finish saw the three-time Divas Champion make Lynch submit to her Black Widow submission move.

Ad

Two nights later, Bayley beat Roxanne Perez on the September 22 episode of RAW to record her first televised WWE victory in five months. In the closing stages, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner experienced a fit of rage before defeating Perez with the Rose Plant.

After the match, Lyra Valkyria tried to celebrate by hugging her former tag team partner. However, Bayley reacted by shoving her to the mat.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More