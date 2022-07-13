"It looked like he was making egg whites" - Kevin Nash criticizes top WWE Superstar's performance on a recent show

Kevin Nash believes the current style of wrestling has become too fast-paced. He even went as far as to criticize Seth Rollins for not putting enough into his punches during a match on a recent episode of RAW.

Given his size and stature, Nash has never been a fast-paced performer, nor has he ever needed to be. Nonetheless, Big Daddy Cool has always been lauded for his selling ability and his work rate inside the squared circle despite being a giant.

On the debut episode of Kevin Nash's new podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kliq This, he shared his thoughts on Rollins and his performance in a recent match:

"I watched Seth Rollins and Seth is a great athlete,'' said Nash. "He's unbelievably talented. He's had some of the best matches I've seen but transitionally right now, I watched him last night and that first volley that he threw in the corner when the guy kind of turned his back on him. It looked like he was making egg whites. It's like [throwing weak shots] and not like laying the wood brother." [9:32 - 10:08]

You can check out the full podcast episode in the video below:

Kevin Nash expressed his opinion on modern wrestling being too fast

In the same podcast, Nash elaborated on why he feels like the modern-day product is too 'fast'. He believes that performers need to take their time in the ring and not engage in a spot-fest that takes away from the entertainment.

"I think that what it is is that the work style has just changed. It's a spot fest. To me, it almost feels like, when I watch a match, I'm so glad when they go into [picture in picture]. I actually enjoy that more because they're going so f***ing fast on a large screen TV. You're like slow the f*** down. Nobody sells sh*t," Nash continued. [8:31 - 9:14]

The nature of professional wrestling has certainly changed tremendously since Kevin Nash was a top superstar. Do you agree with his comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit AdFreeShows.com's Kliq This.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think modern day wrestling is too fast? Yes No 1 votes so far