Kevin Nash recently shared how a WWE Hall of Famer viewed cannabis use during the latter's career.

On Kliq This, a fan stated that Rob Van Dam looked great in his return to in-ring competition at 52 years young on AEW Dynamite earlier this month against FTW Champion Jack Perry. Furthermore, The Godfather was credited as far as "weed knowledge" is concerned.

Charles Wright had several gimmick changes while signed with the Stamford-based promotion, most notably Papa Shango and Kama, among others, but best known as The Godfather.

RVD had a standout contest, with both the WWE Hall of Famer and co-host Sean Oliver agreeing that the ECW Original still got it. The wrestling world is well aware of the legendary superstar's use of cannabis, thus, the fan's implication may have been the benefit of smoking it.

Kevin Nash defended The Godfather's "heavy" consumption of weed when his co-host asked whether the retired superstar was "steeped in cannabis education:"

"Yeah, but, I think almost a different vibe, like he never was preachy about it. He was just a heavy consumer. I've never heard Charles tell me the cannabinoid, and blah blah blah... He's like, 'Smoke b*tch!'" [36:56-37:28]

The Godfather was released by WWE in December 2002, and subsequently retired. However, he returned a few years later and made sporadic appearances for the company since. The Hall of Famer last appeared during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020.

When The Godfather told Vince McMahon that he is quitting WWE

'The Godfather' gimmick was one of the most entertaining acts for a large portion of the WWE Universe. Known as the pimp, he used to walk down the ramp with plenty of beautiful women. It's not a character that will work today owing to the change in the political climate, but this was during a different era. The fanbase was very receptive towards the retired star's work.

On Title Match Network, The Godfather revealed last year that the creative team planned on putting him in a stable dubbed 'Right To Censor' at the turn of the century, which would have suppressed his gimmick. The Hall of Famer stated:

"That was a culture shock when he told me I wasn’t going to be The Godfather anymore. But he says ‘I’m gunna put you in this group, I’m gunna poke fun at this group that’s censoring this and that, then I’m gunna try and get you back out there as Godfather’. But it never happened. I was ready to quit, the day they put me in the ‘RTC’, I was like ‘I’m outta here Vince’. As soon as they took the straps (titles) of us, I’m like ‘I’m outta here Vince.’" [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Despite this, Vince McMahon showed a particular gesture and said something to The Godfather as a show of respect, which the latter also mentioned, further adding that the former chairman has always been good to him. Check out what Vince McMahon said to the Hall of Famer here.

