Former WWE Champion expected to be fired at Vince McMahon's house before title victory

Kevin Nash has revealed he expected to be fired by Vince McMahon before winning the WWE Championship from Bob Backlund in 1994.

Nash, who performed as Diesel in WWE, defeated Backlund in an eight-second match at a Madison Square Garden live event to become WWE Champion. The title change took place 10 days after WWE returned to the United States following a European tour.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Nash said he had a “stinker of a match” on the tour after drinking too much alcohol. He was told to visit Vince McMahon’s house, where he thought he was going to receive confirmation of his release.

“I’m like, ‘Well, I f****d up so bad he wants to fire me in person,’” Nash said. “He ain’t gonna FedEx me, he’s gonna fire me in person. So I’m thinking like, ‘Vince is gonna fire me.’ So of course Vince gets busy, I fall asleep on his couch in his house. He walks in, looks at me, and goes, ‘Damn, make yourself comfortable.’ I sit up, he’s like, ‘Come on, let’s go by the pool.’”

Steve Austin was once fired by former WCW President Eric Bischoff via FedEx. He responded by joking that Vince McMahon would have been a real man if he fired Nash face-to-face inside his own home.

Vince McMahon told Kevin Nash about his WWE Championship plans

Kevin Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer

Three months before his WWE Championship win, Kevin Nash lost the Intercontinental Championship to Scott Hall (a.k.a. Razor Ramon) at SummerSlam 1994.

When Nash began to hear Vince McMahon's title idea, he originally thought the WWE Chairman was referring to the Intercontinental Championship.

“We sit out there and he says, ‘What do you think about me putting the belt on you?’” Nash added. “I said, ‘I just had the IC belt.’ ‘No, no, no, no, the World Championship.’ Now I’m waiting for the [laughter from Vince McMahon], ‘You’re fired.’

“He says, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna do it at The Garden, you’re gonna do it at a house show because we don’t ever change anything up. I think it’ll help bring attendance up. I think you’re ready. I think you’re ready for that spot right now. With the right people around you, I think you can do it.’”

At a Live Event on November 26, 1994 from New York, Diesel def. Bob Backlund in 8 seconds to win WWF Championship pic.twitter.com/KOkvPkyt6n — Today In WWE History (@TodayInWWEHist1) November 26, 2017

Nash held the WWE Championship for 358 days before losing it to Bret Hart at Survivor Series 1995. His title reign is the 12th-longest in WWE Championship history.

