Kevin Nash makes a massive request to WWE concerning Paul Heyman

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash wants to see Bron Breakker as the next Paul Heyman Guy.

Heyman will go down as one of the greatest managers in the history of pro-wrestling. Some fans even call him the greatest of all time when it comes to managing superstars.

Paul Heyman has managed some of the biggest names in the business over the past three decades or so. WWE legend Kevin Nash recently stated on his Kliq This podcast that he wants to see Heyman manage NXT Superstar Bron Breakker. Here's what Nash said:

“There isn’t the next big thing. You take Roman and Brock out of the equation, you pick the next Hulk Hogan. You pick the next Stone Cold. You pick Roman. I would say [Rick Steiner’s] kid’s got the best f****ing chance. [Bron Breakker]. He’s got the best chance. Turn him f***ing heel. Give him f***ing Heyman.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Paul Heyman is currently on a dream run on WWE SmackDown

Heyman has managed the likes of The Undertaker, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar in the past. Three years ago, he aligned with none other than Roman Reigns and the duo has been together ever since. The Bloodline has been the heart and soul of WWE SmackDown for the past three years. The blue brand has done incredibly well ratings-wise ever since Reigns formed The Bloodline.

Heyman has been an integral part of The Bloodline ever since it was formed. His mic work has been top-notch throughout the faction's existence and he is one of the few loyal ones who are still with Reigns. The Bloodline lost Sami Zayn and The Usos this year, while Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are still loyal to The Tribal Chief.

What do you think of Kevin Nash's statement? Do you see Heyman managing Bron Breakker in the distant future?

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes