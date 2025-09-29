Kevin Nash names the full-time WWE star with the best promo skills

Kevin Nash was one of the biggest names in the wrestling business during his days in WCW and WWE. On the latest episode of his podcast, the 66-year-old only had positive things to say about Cody Rhodes' promo ability.

Ad

Rhodes often receives time on the microphone when he appears on WWE programming. On the September 22 episode of RAW, The American Nightmare exchanged words with Seth Rollins during a heated promo segment.

Excluding the soon-to-be-retired John Cena, Nash said on Kliq This that Rhodes has the best promos in the wrestling business right now.

"The beginning of RAW, Cody comes out, 'What do you wanna talk about?' And I'm like, 'Oh, God, I've missed this. I've missed this.' Because when it comes down to it right now, on a week-in, week-out basis, he's the best interview in wrestling."

Ad

Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. He will face Seth Rollins on October 11 in a Champion vs. Champion match for the Crown Jewel Championship.

Kevin Nash on Cody Rhodes' rivals as WWE's top talker

Like Cody Rhodes, John Cena and Seth Rollins regularly further their storylines by participating in lengthy promo segments.

Kevin Nash ranks Cena above Rhodes, but he thinks the current Undisputed WWE Champion is the best of the full-time talents.

Ad

"John's part-time. I think John is in a class by himself, but he [Cody Rhodes] is not gimmicky. I think Rollins is good, I think Seth is good on the mic, but I don't need to be reminded that he's the innovator, he's this, he's that. I don't need all the wrestling s**t."

Ad

Nash also shared a theory on the possible consequences of LA Knight going through an "anti-push" in WWE right now.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!