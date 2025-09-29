Kevin Nash names the full-time WWE star with the best promo skills

Kevin Nash was one of the biggest names in the wrestling business during his days in WCW and WWE. On the latest episode of his podcast, the 66-year-old only had positive things to say about Cody Rhodes' promo ability.
Rhodes often receives time on the microphone when he appears on WWE programming. On the September 22 episode of RAW, The American Nightmare exchanged words with Seth Rollins during a heated promo segment.
Excluding the soon-to-be-retired John Cena, Nash said on Kliq This that Rhodes has the best promos in the wrestling business right now.
"The beginning of RAW, Cody comes out, 'What do you wanna talk about?' And I'm like, 'Oh, God, I've missed this. I've missed this.' Because when it comes down to it right now, on a week-in, week-out basis, he's the best interview in wrestling."
Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. He will face Seth Rollins on October 11 in a Champion vs. Champion match for the Crown Jewel Championship.
Kevin Nash on Cody Rhodes' rivals as WWE's top talker
Like Cody Rhodes, John Cena and Seth Rollins regularly further their storylines by participating in lengthy promo segments.
Kevin Nash ranks Cena above Rhodes, but he thinks the current Undisputed WWE Champion is the best of the full-time talents.
"John's part-time. I think John is in a class by himself, but he [Cody Rhodes] is not gimmicky. I think Rollins is good, I think Seth is good on the mic, but I don't need to be reminded that he's the innovator, he's this, he's that. I don't need all the wrestling s**t."
Nash also shared a theory on the possible consequences of LA Knight going through an "anti-push" in WWE right now.
