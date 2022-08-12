Kevin Nash has one-word reaction to rumors of Triple H wanting to retire 24/7 Championship

Kevin Nash tweeted "Please" with a folded hand emoji reacting to rumors of Triple H wanting to scrap the 24/7 Championship.

The 24/7 Championship was introduced to the WWE Universe in mid-2019. The title belt's introduction led to a series of hilarious segments on WWE TV over the next several months. These segments garnered a massive amount of views on WWE's social media handles, most notably YouTube.

For a while now, the 24/7 title hasn't managed to attract the attention of WWE fans, with many of them wanting the company to retire the belt. Now that Vince McMahon is no longer running WWE, fans have high hopes that Triple H will scrap the belt for good.

A popular wrestling Twitter handle recently posted that Triple H reportedly wants to scrap the 24/7 title belt. The tweet went viral soon after, with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash noticing it.

"Please" tweeted Kevin.

You can check out the tweet below.

Kevin Nash's tweet was met with a mostly positive response from fans

Back in 2019, the likes of R-Truth and Drake Maverick were heavily featured in the 24/7 title segments. Most of these segments were well received by fans on social media. For instance, the video of Truth crashing Maverick's wedding to win the 24/7 title currently has 5.2 million views on YouTube.

Unfortunately, the title stories became stale and uninteresting as time passed by. Many among the WWE Universe have been clamoring for it to be scrapped. Here's how fans reacted to Nash's plight on Twitter:

Tomarcus Washington @TDawg_1 @RealKevinNash @reigns_era If he does get rid of it how about a real title like the IC for the Women @RealKevinNash @reigns_era If he does get rid of it how about a real title like the IC for the Women

IG: @therealvance @TweetsByVance @RealKevinNash Go ahead and give Paul a call and let’s get the ball rolling @RealKevinNash Go ahead and give Paul a call and let’s get the ball rolling 😂

Michael Guthkelch @MGuthy16 @RealKevinNash prepare for a real title or change the name and have proper matches for it @reigns_era Yes pleaseprepare for a real title or change the name and have proper matches for it @RealKevinNash @reigns_era Yes please 🙏 prepare for a real title or change the name and have proper matches for it

It hasn't been long since Triple H took the helm of creative for WWE and fans are already witnessing big changes to the product. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was a major success. A bunch of former WWE Superstars have made their returns since McMahon's retirement. The weekly product has seen significant improvement over the past few weeks.

Only time will tell if Triple H finally listens to the WWE Universe and scraps the 24/7 title. The belt currently sits on the shoulders of RAW Superstar Dana Brooke.

Do you agree with Kevin Nash's sentiment in regards to the 24/7 title?

