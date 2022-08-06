Kevin Nash points out the biggest issue RAW is facing even after Triple H being in charge

Triple H being the Head of Creative has breathed new life into WWE. Fans are excited about the company's direction once again, with more faith in The Game's ability to connect with current audiences. However, his good friend Kevin Nash pointed out one major issue he will face.

The issue in discussion is the three-hour weekly episode of Monday Night RAW. The format has been going on for a decade now, and there seems to be no sign of it stopping.

As much as The King Of Kings or the fans would like to make RAW two hours again, it may not ever happen due to the incredible extra revenue it generates for WWE (and the USA Network).

Kevin Nash, on The Kliq podcast (Via Raj Giri), stated that he is concerned about the long weekly episodes of RAW. Comparing it to WCW Nitro, he said that the three-hour format led to the company's demise.

"I think one of the problems is that RAW is 3 hours long. I thought that was the demise of Nitro was when we went 3 hours. 3 hours is too long, it's like asking your fanbase every Monday to fu****g watch Titanic or Avatar," Nash said.

Triple H has been making changes across the board in WWE

While Triple H may not get to influence the format of RAW, he will hold a big role creatively.

Nick Khan, the co-CEO, will likely focus on business and making big deals as the company continues to grow and expand.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips



● Dakota Kai returned.

● Tomasso Ciampa looked like a star.

● US title is given the spotlight.

● Women's Tag Team titles return.

● Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned.



THANK YOU In the span of 11 days:● Dakota Kai returned.● Tomasso Ciampa looked like a star.● US title is given the spotlight.● Women's Tag Team titles return.● Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned.THANK YOU @TripleH In the span of 11 days:● Dakota Kai returned.● Tomasso Ciampa looked like a star.● US title is given the spotlight.● Women's Tag Team titles return.● Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned.THANK YOU @TripleH ❤️ https://t.co/GYdXd8Kl3m

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H could handle the "wrestling" side. Given Dakota Kai's return at SummerSlam and Karrion Kross' return on SmackDown, several instances have proven how much The Game's influence has been seen on WWE TV.

Would you like to see RAW return to two hours again?

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far