Kevin Nash posts profanity-filled tweet over AEW TNT Title being photoshopped on his shoulder

Kevin Nash isn't happy enough over someone photoshopping the AEW TNT Championship on his shoulder.

Nash is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. He is a former WWE Champion and a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

The Hall of Famer is quite active on Twitter and occasionally appears at fan signings. Nash recently appeared at a fan meet-and-greet in Salt Lake City. The organizers put up a poster featuring Nash behind his booth.

As seen in the picture below, the poster shows Nash holding the AEW TNT Championship, which is photoshopped. The Hall of Famer never competed in the company, let alone win a title.

The WWE Hall of Famer wasn't happy over the photoshop and expressed his anger in his latest tweet.

"So whoever made my backdrop photoshopped my WCW belt with an AEW one. Fu*king a**holes everywhere. Salt Lake City no different," he wrote.

Here's how fans reacted to Kevin Nash's angry tweet

Fans came in droves in the reply section of Nash's tweet. One fan was surprised over Nash's outburst and received a response as well:

Displaced Bruins Fan @BeanTownBozo @RealKevinNash Why so bitter Kevin? A fan made a photo out of admiration and you pooped in his breakfast @RealKevinNash Why so bitter Kevin? A fan made a photo out of admiration and you pooped in his breakfast

Here are some more fan reactions to Nash's tweet:

Elijah Lovato @elijah_lovato02 @RealKevinNash I was confused about that one as well, but none the less it was great to meet you yesterday. 🤘 @RealKevinNash I was confused about that one as well, but none the less it was great to meet you yesterday. 🤘 https://t.co/VMJVnuBqY8

Paul Lasky @PaulLasky8 @RealKevinNash Agreed. Can't show you with that belt until you win the Bunkhouse Stampede. @RealKevinNash Agreed. Can't show you with that belt until you win the Bunkhouse Stampede.

Kevin Nash had the following to say about All Elite Wrestling on a recent edition of his "Kliq This" podcast:

"It's almost like a no-borders, 'Doctors Without Borders' type of situation over there, and it's hard for me to figure out who the belts go to. But I don't watch wrestling that often, and if I'm going to watch a product, just visually... the crystal-clear production, and costuming, and everything else that the WWE gives me, I feel like it's Cirque du Soleil instead of f**king, you know, Ringling Brothers." [H/T WrestlingInc]

For those unaware, Nash isn't a stranger to holding secondary titles. He held the prestigious WWE Intercontinental Championship on one occasion, back in the 90s. He also won numerous Tag Team Titles in WWE and WCW.

What do you think of Kevin Nash's tweet? Do you think he will ever make an appearance in Tony Khan's AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

