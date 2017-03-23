WWE News: Kevin Nash provides details on why the match with CM Punk never happened

Nash opens up to JR about the feud in 2011 that didn't last too long.

by Jeremy Bennett News 23 Mar 2017, 04:35 IST

Nash and Punk started a short feud towards the end of the summer in 2011...

What’s the story?

Recently, Kevin Nash sat down with Jim Ross for an episode of Ross’ podcast, The Ross Report. Nash and Ross talked about several different topics.

One of the things they discussed was Kevin Nash’s feud with CM Punk in 2011. Nash said he liked Punk a lot as a professional wrestler and thought they could have a great match because Punk was skilled enough to work around Nash’s weaknesses.

Unfortunately, the match never came to fruition even after some follow-up promos.

In case you didn’t know...

At SummerSlam 2011, Nash made his return to the company by coming through the crowd to attack CM Punk just minutes after Punk had won the WWE Championship.

After the attack, Alberto Del Rio would show up to cash in his Money In The Bank contract, winning the title from Punk.

The heart of the matter...

Nash felt that this was around the time that Punk started to get burnt out with the business and that is why the match didn’t happen. Though Punk has been away from professional wrestling for over three years, Nash also thinks that Punk has not wrestled his last match yet.

What’s next?

A return to pro wrestling is not going to be imminent for Punk right now, as he is still heavily focused on his mixed martial arts career. Punk lost his UFC debut last September and is working towards a second fight with the company.

Punk is still in limbo as his next fight hasn’t been announced yet, but as for Kevin Nash, he’ll be taking part of a unique Q&A session in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Nash will be joined by Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman for the “One Night with The Kliq” event.

Author’s Take

It may have been for the best that the match didn’t happen, as the program that followed after SummerSlam wasn’t the best that WWE creative really had to offer at the time.

Nash was 52-years-old and wasn’t able to move around in the ring very well at this point. Triple H probably recognised that the feud wasn’t going as hot as expected and decided to step in and face Punk himself.

