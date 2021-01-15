Kevin Nash reacts to controversial anti-WWE article following Ric Flair's return

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently responded to a controversial article slamming WWE for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former WWE Champion assured that WWE does adequate COVID-19 testing, and is taking all the precautions that it can.

The article in question has focused on Ric Flair recently making a return to WWE TV, to kick off a storyline with Lacey Evans. It targeted WWE for bringing in a 71-year-old Flair, who has had multiple serious health-related issues in the past.

Kevin Nash noticed the article on his Google feed and decided to clear the air on his Twitter timeline. Nash made it known that the article's claims about WWE not doing adequate testing are completely false. He further stated that every time he is involved with WWE, he has been tested, quarantined in a hotel room, and then brought to the arena. Check out the tweet HERE, or a screengrab of the same below:

Kevin Nash reacts to controversial piece bashing WWE

Kevin Nash was one of several wrestling personalities who tested positive for COVID-19

As Kevin Nash mentioned in his tweet, he had contracted COVID-19 back in 2020 and revealed that his whole family had tested positive. Nash had put up a message in response to a tweet posted by The Rock, confirming that his family had contracted COVID-19.

“Welcome to the team. Very sorry you're family is infected. I was tired for a while didn't train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn't got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it's real.”

The tweet garnered a response from The Rock, who stated that he had not got his taste back either.

Sorry to hear that brother. Not a team we want to be on for sure. You guys stay strong too (still haven’t got my tastes back either) — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 3, 2020

Although Kevin Nash seems pretty confident that WWE is taking all the precautions when it comes to handling COVID-19, there are many among the WWE Universe who aren't thrilled one bit with the company bringing back someone like Ric Flair as a regular character on TV.

COVID-19 is still taking lives by the thousands on a daily basis, and a significant number of fans feel that it isn't the brightest idea to use Flair in angles at this moment.