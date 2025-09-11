Kevin Nash reacts to controversial Becky Lynch comments; sends 3-word message

Becky Lynch has been making controversial statements lately. She made a controversial remark about the late Ozzy Osbourne a few weeks ago on RAW. The Irish star's comments generated immense heat online, especially after Kelly Osbourne called out the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and the global juggernaut on Instagram. WWE Legend Kevin Nash recently reacted to The Man's controversial promo.

WWE recently hosted an episode of Monday Night RAW in Birmingham, England. Becky appeared on the show to cut a promo. She said that the only good thing about Birmingham died a month ago, referring to music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, 2025. The Man added that she would also die if she lived in Birmingham.

On the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash sat down to talk about Becky Lynch. His co-host Sean Oliver talked about Becky's controversial promo. Oliver felt that The Man said nothing wrong about Ozzy. However, Nash didn't agree with him, stating that it was too early to make that joke.

"Still too soon," he said.

Kelly Osbourne lashed out at WWE over Becky Lynch's remarks

Becky Lynch made headlines following her controversial promo in Birmingham. Ozzy Osbourne is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. He was bestowed with this honor in 2021. He was also one of the most respected figures in the world of rock 'n' roll.

His daughter, Kelly Osbourne, shared her discontent over Becky's remarks on RAW via social media, lambasting the sports entertainment juggernaut for allowing the Women's Intercontinental Champion to say "such things" about her father.

"Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home," Kelly Osbourne wrote on Instagram.

Lynch is currently feuding with AJ Lee and CM Punk and is set to face them in a Mixed Tag Team Match alongside her husband, Seth Rollins, at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

