  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • What did Becky Lynch do? Reason why WWE is embarrassed by her actions

What did Becky Lynch do? Reason why WWE is embarrassed by her actions

By Love Verma
Published Aug 27, 2025 06:28 GMT
Becky Lynch actions lead to a major controversy. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Becky Lynch actions lead to a major controversy. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Becky Lynch is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion in WWE. The Irish star is part of Monday Night RAW, and on the latest episode, she cut a promo in her heel character. During the promo, Lynch targeted the Birmingham crowd and claimed that the late Ozzy Osbourne was the only good thing to come out of the area, but even he died a month ago.

Ad

Ozzy is considered to be one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, and he even adopted the title of the "Prince of Darkness" for his work in heavy metal. His death on July 22, 2025, marked a huge loss for the music industry. The reference to Osbourne by Becky Lynch didn't get the reaction she expected.

Lynch suffered backlash from the audience, as fans were unhappy with her comments. Moreover, Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, was furious with WWE after what Becky had said. Despite being a heel, reports disclosed that Lynch's promo on RAW received an adverse reaction backstage, and WWE is reportedly "embarrassed" by her actions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hence, the Stamford-based company is considering an apology to Kelly. There were discussions about a public apology, but they also considered a private apology, according to Bryan Alvarez.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

"I can tell you this was not like, you know, they called her and are doing something together. Kelly Osbourne is not happy. I was told WWE is embarrassed and they are probably going to do an apology. There’s discussion about doing a public apology, I know they talked about doing a private apology," said Alvarez.
Ad
Ad

Becky Lynch was called out by Kelly Osbourne following WWE RAW

Following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Kelly Osbourne expressed her disappointment on her official Instagram account. She posted a story where she not only criticized Becky Lynch, but also targeted the Triple H-led creative regime for allowing it.

"Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home," Kelly Osbourne wrote on Instagram
Ad

Now it remains to be seen whether this incident will result in any title change for Becky Lynch's booking or if there'll be an official apology to the Osbourne family.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications