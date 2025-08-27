What did Becky Lynch do? Reason why WWE is embarrassed by her actions

Becky Lynch is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion in WWE. The Irish star is part of Monday Night RAW, and on the latest episode, she cut a promo in her heel character. During the promo, Lynch targeted the Birmingham crowd and claimed that the late Ozzy Osbourne was the only good thing to come out of the area, but even he died a month ago.Ozzy is considered to be one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, and he even adopted the title of the &quot;Prince of Darkness&quot; for his work in heavy metal. His death on July 22, 2025, marked a huge loss for the music industry. The reference to Osbourne by Becky Lynch didn't get the reaction she expected.Lynch suffered backlash from the audience, as fans were unhappy with her comments. Moreover, Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, was furious with WWE after what Becky had said. Despite being a heel, reports disclosed that Lynch's promo on RAW received an adverse reaction backstage, and WWE is reportedly &quot;embarrassed&quot; by her actions. Hence, the Stamford-based company is considering an apology to Kelly. There were discussions about a public apology, but they also considered a private apology, according to Bryan Alvarez.&quot;I can tell you this was not like, you know, they called her and are doing something together. Kelly Osbourne is not happy. I was told WWE is embarrassed and they are probably going to do an apology. There’s discussion about doing a public apology, I know they talked about doing a private apology,&quot; said Alvarez. Becky Lynch was called out by Kelly Osbourne following WWE RAWFollowing the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Kelly Osbourne expressed her disappointment on her official Instagram account. She posted a story where she not only criticized Becky Lynch, but also targeted the Triple H-led creative regime for allowing it.&quot;Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home,&quot; Kelly Osbourne wrote on InstagramAstroCyborg @AstroCyborgLINK@PublicEnemiesHQ Absolutely disgusting, everyone involved should be ashamedNow it remains to be seen whether this incident will result in any title change for Becky Lynch's booking or if there'll be an official apology to the Osbourne family.