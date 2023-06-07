Kevin Nash reacts to Mickie James' throwback post celebrating Pride Month

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash left a comment on Mickie James' throwback compilation post celebrating Pride Month.

June is celebrated as Pride Month and is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community across the world.

Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James is a known LGBTQ+ ally. She recently shared a video on her Instagram handle to celebrate Pride Month. The video is a compilation of throwback moments featuring James and other notable female stars of the business, including Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, and Alexa Bliss.

The post caught WWE legend Kevin Nash's attention, check the screengrab below to see how he responded to the same:

"I may not be 💯 gay. But I’ve been known to sway some days. To all my family. To all of my friends. I see you. I hear you. I celebrate you. I love YOU. #pridemonth #pride #pride🌈 #ally #loveislove #beyou #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtpride #iseeyou #ihearyou #iloveyou"

Nash's comment on Mickie James' Pride Month post

Kevin Nash recently shared his reaction to Rick Steiner's transphobic rant at WrestleCon

Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner was involved in a heated incident at WrestleCon. Steiner allegedly made transphobic comments attacking Gisele Shaw at the event.

Nash spoke in detail about the incident and wasn't happy at all over Steiner's behavior. Here's what he said:

"It actually saddens me. It saddens me that some people are just on a different wavelength. He didn't realize until it was done that this wasn't 1993 anymore. It doesn't make him an idiot, even some very smart and brilliant people bought into the QAnon bulls–t. Everybody knows my stance. I don't have a problem with anyone's sexual preferences. Everybody is going to get off, everybody needs to get off." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Mickie James noticed Nash's comment on Instagram and responded to the WWE veteran soon after. She reacted to the comment with a hilarious question aimed at Nash: "Am I 'The Bi-Gaw’d'?”

Drop your reactions to Kevin Nash's comment on Mickie James' post celebrating Pride Month!

