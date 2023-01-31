Kevin Nash reveals the one thing about Brock Lesnar that surprises him the most

It's become a pretty well-established fact that there aren't many wrestling superstars like Brock Lesnar. During a recent episode of his podcast, Kevin Nash shared his honest views about The Beast Incarnate and also the one thing that shocked him the most about the WWE star.

While many former footballers transitioned to wrestling, Brock Lesnar did the opposite by briefly swapping the squared circle for the Gridiron. After leaving WWE in 2004, Lesnar began a career in the National Football League (NFL) as he signed with the Minnesota Vikings and could have even tased success had it not been for an untimely bike accident.

Despite not having played the sport in high school, Brock Lesnar showcased great potential in football as he posted impressive figures during the Vikings' preseason games.

Brock Lesnar might not have gotten the desired results in football, but Kevin Nash was still astounded that the former Universal Champion was deemed good enough to be in the NFL.

Big Daddy Cool lauded Lesnar's superhuman efforts in almost making it big as a Defensive tackle in the NFL, as you can view below on this week's Kliq This podcast:

"Oh, Brock would be money till f**king (...) [a long time]. Yeah! I think the fact that the guy just and he has done a lot of impressive things, but to me, like, never to have played football, and to make the practice squad for the Vikings. I mean, that's like, you're f**king superhuman!" (From 1:13:48 onwards)

Nash noted that Brock Lesnar's physical attributes made him a great prospect for the Vikings, who believed the pro wrestling star could be a force to reckon with in football with proper training.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"Not that you f**king, got out there and got out there and f**ked around. You were good enough where they thought, 'f**king, a year or two, we'll teach this guy how to read everything, and nobody can stop this motherf**ker off the line."

What happened with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2023, and what's next for him?

The former WWE Champion entered the Royal Rumble match at #12 and looked at his dominating best for a couple of minutes. Brock Lesnar eliminated three superstars before having one of the most intense staredowns in recent times with Gunther.

Lesnar would himself get eliminated from the match by arch-rival Bobby Lashley as WWE seemingly builds up to their third singles match. After getting thrown out of the Royal Rumble, The Beast Incarnate even caused a stir at ringside by attacking officials and Baron Corbin.

Reports suggest that despite the tantalizing teaser of a showdown against Gunther, the company's current plan is to have Lesnar vs. Lashley III at WrestleMania 39.

Who should the Beast face at The Show of Shows in April? Sound off in the comments section below.

