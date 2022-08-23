"You gotta switch up your gimmick man" - Kevin Nash discloses WWE legend he tried to recruit to the nWo

Wrestling legend Kevin Nash recently revealed that he was trying to get The Undertaker to leave WWE to join the nWo faction in WCW.

Scott Hall and Kevin Nash exited WWE to join WCW after three years with the promotion. Hogan turned heel at the Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 1996 and joined the duo to form the New World Order. The group became wildly popular and led to WCW defeating WWE in the ratings battle for a lengthy period of time.

The former WWE Champion spoke with Eric Bischoff on his 83 Weeks podcast and disclosed that he wanted The Undertaker to be in WCW. He further stated that he wanted The Phenom to change up his gimmick to gain more "bargaining power."

“The Undertaker was the one that I was trying to get," said Nash. That was the one and I’m not saying – I just told him ‘You gotta switch up your gimmick man.’ I said ‘You’ve got no bargaining power whatsoever as long as you stay in that Undertaker gimmick.’"

Nash added that The Undertaker's The American Badass gimmick may have been a result of his persuasion, and it was a character he could carry anywhere.

"I’m not saying that made him turn into the American Badass, I’m just saying that American Badass you can take pretty much wherever you wanna go. They had to pay those guys money, if they wanted to keep them they had to pay them.” [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Kevin Nash reacts to WWE legend claiming he was asked to be the leader of The Kliq

Nash, Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H were known as The Kliq back in the day. Bret 'The Hitman' Hart claimed during an interview with Inside the Ropes that he was once asked to be the leader of The Kliq.

Big Daddy Cool reacted to the clip on the Kliq This podcast and noted that the two never traveled together. When co-host Sean Oliver asked if that meant he didn't need Hart in the group, Diesel said that he never had a problem with The Hitman.

"He [Bret Hart] was great. I had some of my best matches with Bret... I think he had more problems with different people in our Kliq than me. Bret and I never had a problem." [02:16 - 02:46]

The nWo was an incredibly popular faction in professional wrestling that changed the industry. However, Kevin Nash would re-join WWE along with Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan in 2002. He would then leave for TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) in 2004.

Would you have liked to see The Undertaker in the nWo? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha