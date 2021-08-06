Kevin Nash's amusing reaction after former WWE writer's gruesome request

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo has recalled how Kevin Nash once advised him not to blade before a WCW show.

Blading, also known as gigging, has been around in the wrestling business for decades. It is the practice of deliberately cutting part of the body to produce blood during a match or segment.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said he was willing to do whatever it took to increase WCW’s ratings. On one occasion, he even asked Nash to help him blade. However, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer amusingly made it clear that it was a bad idea.

“I’ll never forget, bro, I got in the back, and before I go out there, Kevin’s there, Nash, and when I think of this now I think, ‘What the f…?’” Russo said. “I actually said to Kevin, ‘Kevin, can you gig me? Can you gig my forehead?’ Kevin looked at me. He gave me this look. He goes, ‘What are you, f-ing… I ain’t gigging you.’ And when he said that to me, my mind went, ‘What the frick are you doing?’ That’s what I realized. ‘Bro, like, all right.’”

Vince Russo felt like an “idiot” after Kevin Nash’s reaction

Vince Russo had important on-screen and off-screen roles in WCW

Although Vince Russo wrote television for WWE and WCW, he also appeared in WCW as an on-screen character.

He added that he knew his idea of blading was foolish when he saw the look on Kevin Nash’s face.

“The way he looked at me like I had three heads,” Russo added. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right, I’m an idiot.’”

