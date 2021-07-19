WWE legend says claim about him in Goldberg's book is untrue

Kevin Nash has dismissed Bill Goldberg's claim that he booked his own victory over the two-time Universal Champion during their time together in WCW.

Nash defeated Goldberg at WCW Starrcade 1998 to end his legendary 173-match undefeated streak. In 2000, Goldberg wrote in his book, I'm Next: The Strange Journey of America's Unlikely Superhero, that Nash was responsible for booking the match outcome.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Nash discussed his time working on WCW’s booking committee. He clarified that Goldberg was wrong to believe that his behind-the-scenes role had anything to do with the finish to their match.

“No, no,” Nash said. “Bill said in his book that I booked this and everything else. ‘Kevin Nash books this, Kevin Nash sees this response.’ Does Kevin Nash do The Fingerpoke of Doom the next Monday night or do I run with that thing [ending Goldberg’s streak] and make as much money as I possibly can? Because I know if I’m booking what’s gonna happen, I’ll beat him again and again.”

As Nash referenced, The Fingerpoke of Doom incident occurred eight days after he defeated Goldberg to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

The infamous moment saw Hulk Hogan win the title from Nash on WCW Nitro after simply he simply poked him in the chest. Nash theatrically threw himself to the mat and allowed Hogan to cover him to win the title.

Goldberg recently looked back on Kevin Nash’s controversial win

Kevin Nash defeated Goldberg following interference from Scott Hall

Goldberg discussed the end of his undefeated streak during an appearance on WWE show The Bump in December 2020.

The 54-year-old admitted he is “p****d off” by some of his past answers to questions about Kevin Nash’s victory. Upon reflection, he believes Nash was the right person at the right time to finally defeat him.

"The end of the streak had to be done, but did it have to be done on my birthday?!" - @Goldberg#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/brpi3M9Fwo — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 9, 2020

Moving forward, Goldberg is reportedly set to make his WWE in-ring return in the near future. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the WCW icon could compete in a match on August 21 at WWE SummerSlam.

