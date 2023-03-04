Kevin Nash says former WWE Champion "ain't watching" AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has taken a jibe at All Elite Wrestling in his latest tweet.

Nash boasts more than a million fans on Twitter and occasionally engages in conversations with them on the social media site. He recently responded to a troll account that took a shot at AEW's Wheeler Yuta in a tweet.

The troll account poked fun at an in-ring spot that saw Yuta bleeding profusely while being locked in a hold. The handle asked fans to imagine how Stone Cold would react if the spot in question was compared to that of his iconic spot with Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13. The tweet received a response from Kevin Nash, who ended up taking a shot at AEW:

"Don't worry he ain't watching," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to Kevin Nash's jibe at All Elite Wrestling?

Most fans, in their responses to Nash's tweet had a field day over his comments. Check out some of the reactions that his tweet received:

🍀🍀🍀🍀 @ksekaquaptewa @RealKevinNash @Makavelimademe @Halfpintspoint Rare to see the big man come off the top rope like that @RealKevinNash @Makavelimademe @Halfpintspoint Rare to see the big man come off the top rope like that

All Elite Wrestling held its first event way back in May 2019. A short while before the show, Nash had the following to say about AEW's chances of being a competitor to WWE:

"You know, I think that the WWE is always going to be a flag-bearer. I think when we made the run with [Ted] Turner['s WCW] against Vince [McMahon], Vince, he was a private company. We just basically out-moneyed him. We kept buying his stars. WCW didn't make any stars. They just bought Vince's stars. And that's the whole thing now is the Bucks and guys like that, I think it's great, and people are like, 'What do you think? It's just going to be another Monday Night War?'I'm like, 'Dude, they've done one pay-per-view, you know? Vince is getting ready to go on Fox.'" [H/T Gamespot]

Nash's tweet quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter and has led to loads of reactions from AEW and WWE fans. One wonders what Tony Khan would have to say in response to his jibe.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Nash's shot at All Elite Wrestling? Sound off!

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes