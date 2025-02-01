Kevin Nash says he's going to manage female WWE star

Kevin Nash appears to be enjoying his post-WWE retirement life. Big Daddy Cool, however, is open to a potential non-wrestling role with the Stamford-based promotion. He recently expressed his desire to manage real-life Bloodline member and top SmackDown Superstar, Nia Jax.

One of the founding members of nWo, Nash last appeared in a wrestling capacity at SummerSlam in Cleveland last year, where he hung out backstage.

He has since been battling health struggles. Nash recently underwent multiple surgeries and received stem cell treatment to help him recover.

A few days ago, he posted an update on his condition on Instagram. A fan asked Kevin Nash if he was getting ready for a run with Nia Jax. The 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer responded by saying he would manage The Irresistible Force.

Nash previously put over Jax on his podcast and called her a "stunning" woman. As exciting as this pair sounds on paper, let's not forget Kevin Nash is known for his sarcasm, so this could have very well been a tongue-in-cheek comment.

What's next for Nia Jax in WWE?

Nia Jax has been eyeing revenge since losing her WWE Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown. A few weeks later, she failed to dethrone Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

After suffering back-to-back losses, The Irresistible Force will enter the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on February 1. She will be joined by the likes of Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and IYO SKY, to name a few.

Considering her sheer power and size, Jax will certainly have the advantage in the match. Will she be able to outlast 29 other women and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

