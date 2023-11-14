Kevin Nash says Seth Rollins is the modern-day version of late WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins' current on-screen character. He stated that the reigning World Heavyweight Champion reminds him of the late great Randy Savage.

As part of his gimmick, The Visionary often dresses up in flamboyant attire and dances to the ring while the crowd serenades him with his theme song. Many fans regard him as one of the best in-ring workers in the world right now. Macho Man was also known for the way he dressed, and he's widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever lived.

Speaking on Kliq This, former WWE Champion Kevin Nash stated that he wasn't a fan of Seth Rollins' character at first, but he realized that the latter is the modern version of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

“I didn’t like the Seth ‘Freakin’ character for quite a while. But then I just realized, in the last maybe two months, that he’s kind of like the modern-day Macho. He has that kind of, the glasses and the…he’s just got kind of a Macho Man vibe. If you were to modernize Macho Man, it’d kind of be Seth. Plus, he can work his f**king a** off. He’s really f**king good," Nash said. (H/T Fightful)

Seth Rollins successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW last week

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary defended his world title against Sami Zayn in the main event of the show. The latter was given a title shot by the champion as thanks for preventing Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel.

Seth Rollins defeated Zayn to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. He's the first person to hold the title, and he's held it for a while now. He also defeated Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel to retain it.

It'll be interesting to see who his next challenger will be.

