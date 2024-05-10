Kevin Nash sends a four-word message to Trish Stratus, reacts to her photo

Kevin Nash has reacted to a recent photo uploaded by Trish Stratus on social media. The latter is currently on hiatus from WWE programming after finishing up her latest run in the company.

During Stratus' latest run, she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on behalf of Lita but was never officially declared champion. This led to her feud with Becky Lynch, whom she betrayed on the April 10th, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Stratus seems to be enjoying her life outside of professional wrestling. On Instagram, she recently uploaded a photo that caught Nash's attention. The former WWF (WWE) World Heavyweight Champion praised Stratus for her physique.

"Super lean. Looking great," wrote Nash.

Check out a screengrab of Nash's comment and Stratus' photo here.

Trish Stratus opened up about her latest WWE run

Trish Stratus recently discussed her latest WWE run, stating that she returned to challenge herself and elevate other talent.

Speaking with Inside The Ropes, the multi-time Women's Champion stated that she wanted to present things differently. Stratus said:

"I always said when I retired, if I go back, it’s got to be for something important. Not important, that’s not the right word. It’s got to be for something that’s good. No, that’s not right either. It’s gotta be just something that has to check a few boxes. I want to work with someone I haven’t worked with before. Selfishly as a performer, I want to challenge myself. But I also want to elevate another person. I want to do stuff that hasn’t been done before. I want to present things a bit differently.”

Trish Stratus' latest WWE match occurred at the 2023 Payback Premium Live Event where she faced Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match. After the loss, Stratus slapped her now-former ally, Zoey Stark, who would betray the 48-year-old in her final appearance. It remains to be seen if Stratus is open to a return in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback