Kevin Nash sends message to Cody Rhodes after WWE title loss

Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 on April 20. Reacting to the title change, Kevin Nash told The American Nightmare to remember that family is more important than the wrestling business.

Nash, aka Diesel, held the WWE Championship for 358 days between November 1994 and November 1995. In October 2022, the two-time Hall of Famer's son Tristen passed away aged 26.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash applauded Rhodes' year-long reign as champion before telling him to focus on the positives:

"Look back at what you f***ing have accomplished because you know what, man? Before you know it, you're gonna be f***ing 60 years old and you're gonna wish you f***ing dragged your feet a little bit and smelled the roses. I think we all have done that in our lives. Don't do like I did. Don't think that you're gonna have another 25 years with your kid. Enjoy your family." [48:38 – 49:16]

Cody Rhodes held the Undisputed WWE Championship for 378 days. He did not appear on RAW or SmackDown after losing the gold at WrestleMania 41.

Kevin Nash thinks Cody Rhodes will receive more opportunities

Although Cody Rhodes mostly received positive reactions from fans during his title reign, sections of the crowd booed the 39-year-old at WrestleMania 41. The audience also gave him a mixed response on the final SmackDown before The Show of Shows.

Moving forward, Kevin Nash has no doubts that Rhodes will be involved in big storylines again:

"If you've got some time off right now, man, f***ing soak that in because don't worry, man, that f***ing grind, it's waiting for you." [49:17 – 49:26]

Randy Orton has already been confirmed as the next Undisputed WWE Championship challenger. The Viper will face John Cena for the title at Backlash on May 10.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

