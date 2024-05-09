Kevin Nash shares breathtaking physique enhanced by artificial intelligence

Kevin Nash recently shared a photo of his physique on social media. However, the image was enhanced by artificial intelligence.

At the age of 64, Nash is on a journey to get back in shape after gaining a few pounds, as he was at around 290 six weeks ago. He recently signed a Legends deal with WWE and is busy with his popular podcast called Kliq This.

Taking to Instagram, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer shared a photo of himself having a six-pack. Nash explained that he was starting to focus more on his healthy journey and using artificial intelligence to show what the result could look like.

"Slowly getting dialed in. Just had to let a little artificial intelligence do its magic," Nash wrote.

Kevin Nash began his journey to be in top shape around six weeks ago. Nash told his followers back then that he began gaining weight after eating more carbs because his metabolism had not been the same since he started using the keto diet.

"In order to document my progress, I've decided to take the dreaded before photo. 290 this morning, as I've been adding back some carbs because my metabolism was not responsive to the keto diet. At 64, it's trial and error. Not many six to ten old f**ks still trying to grow let alone lean out," Nash wrote.

Kevin Nash was treated for skin cancer last year

Kevin Nash had a health scare last year when he was diagnosed with skin cancer. Big Daddy Cool attributed the disease to the use of tanning beds when he was wrestling and trying to look tanned. The former champion said he underwent treatment and will be fine despite having multiple cuts in his body.

"I'm fine. I'm not bloated, I don't have a f***ing headache. I have a f***ing cut on my face, which will heal, just like the thirty-three other ones I've had on my body. They put me back together. I'm going to be fine," Nash said. [6:02 - 6:19]

In addition to the cancer diagnosis, Kevin Nash has had some tough times over the past couple of years. His best friend Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022, and his son, Tristen, also died nearly five months later due to cardiac arrest.

