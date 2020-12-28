Kevin Nash takes a shot at WWE's Brodie Lee post

The entire wrestling world is in a state of deep shock and sorrow ever since the news of the untimely passing of Brodie Lee broke out. Several wrestlers and other personalities from AEW, WWE, and other promotions have paid tribute to Brodie Lee and shared stories about him being a great person and a friend.

WWE's social media has also been very active and has shared multiple posts about Brodie Lee during his time in WWE as Luke Harper. They posted a small video documentary with the caption 'Learn a little about the life and journey of Jon Huber in this candid documentary'. Replying to this Twitter post, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took a shot at WWE by sarcastically saying 'Very little'.

Very little — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) December 28, 2020

Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) in WWE

Brodie Lee signed with WWE in March of 2012 and started working for FCW under the ring name Luke Harper. He made his NXT TV debut as the 'first son' of The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt, the two of whom were later joined by Erick Rowan. Harper and Rowan won the NXT Tag Team Championship together.

Brodie Lee made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW as part of The Wyatt Family in 2013. During his time in WWE, he won the Intercontinental Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice. Brodie Lee was released from his WWE contract in December of 2019.