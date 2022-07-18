WWE legend predicts how Theory will cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase

WWE legend Kevin Nash believes that Theory will attempt to cash in his Money In The Bank contract before the end of this month.

After sneaking his way into the Money In The Bank ladder match earlier this month, the 24-year-old star now holds a contract that guarantees him a world title match anytime, anywhere for up to a year.

Speaking on his podcast Kliq This, Kevin Nash predicted that Theory will cash in after the SummerSlam main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

"There's a good chance it's going to be Lesnar and you're gonna come down and cash in. Unless that m***********s flatlined I'm not cashing in my money in the bank. But the story is now that because Reigns is approaching 700 days of being the unified champion. And so earlier (in the night) Theory, I think will go up against Lashley for the US title, and then he'll cash in. So if he wins, the could be the youngest world champion ever at 24 years old, There's some intrigue there everybody knows that he's kind of Vince's guy." From 21:16 to 22:00

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to face off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. As such, the main event of The Biggest Party Of The Summer could be the best time for the Mr Money in the Bankto cash in.

Current WWE star believes Theory is starting to really hit his stride

Despite his young age, Theory is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, SmackDown star Madcap Moss spoke about Mr Money in the Bank's recent rise to the top.

"He's obviously always been a great performer and has loads of potential, everyone can see it. But I think just in the last few months I've seen him become more authentic and more comfortable and he's really starting to fire on all cylinders and it's cool to watch," said Madcap." H/T Sportskeeda

Vince McMahon's protege will be looking to continue what has already been a stellar year for him as he prepares to take on Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam with the United States Championship on the line.

How do you see Theory cashing in his Money In The Bank contract? Let us know in the comments section below.

