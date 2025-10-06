Kevin Nash unhappy with WWE

Kevin Nash was an original member of the legendary New World Order (nWo) faction in WCW in 1996. In a recent podcast episode, the two-time Hall of Famer expressed his frustration with WWE's handling of his royalty payments.

The nWo's black, white, and red merchandise still sells in large quantities almost three decades on from the group's debut. Nash used to receive substantial royalties from WWE thanks to the nWo's continued popularity. However, his most recent check decreased by 50 percent compared to past payments.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said he spoke to fellow nWo member Sean Waltman about the problem last week. The 66-year-old also threatened to sue WWE, although he appeared to backtrack moments later.

"When I was making huge money in my royalties, it was broken down," Nash stated. "It would say, 'nWo t-shirts, nWo women t-shirts.' Now it says, 'nWo intellectual property,' and there's just a number. That's all it is. It's gonna be a forensic accounting, and I'll f***ing sue them, and that's just the way it goes."

Nash clarified that the royalties issue did not begin when Fanatics became WWE's merchandise provider in 2022. He said problems started a year later when Endeavor bought WWE and merged the company with UFC to form TKO.

Kevin Nash does not want to create issues for Triple H

In the 1990s, Kevin Nash and Triple H were part of a backstage WWE group called The Kliq. Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and Shawn Michaels were also Kliq members.

Nash implied he would probably have taken the royalties matter further if Triple H were not in charge of WWE's creative direction.

"I'm double jeopardied in that because not only are you f***ing me and raising the price, but then I'm also a stockholder, so are you f***ing inflating my stock by doing something that's not particularly legal? My thing with it is I would never do anything to put any bad light on Paul [Triple H], so as long as Paul's in charge, I just roll with everything."

In the same episode, Nash named the WWE star he views as "another step above everybody else."

