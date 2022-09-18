Kevin Nash wants 42-year-old WWE Superstar to play Batman

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash would love to see Randy Orton play the iconic comic book superhero Batman in a movie.

Randy Orton is one of the biggest superstars to ever grace the squared circle. Orton is guaranteed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the distant future. He is one of the most decorated wrestlers in history. The Viper has played his fair share of roles in Hollywood movies, most notably 12 Rounds 2:Reloaded and The Condemned 2.

Every year, the third Saturday of September is celebrated as Batman Day, as a tribute to the legendary fictional superhero. On Batman Day, WWE asked fans to pick a WWE Superstar to play Batman. The tweet received tons of responses from fans. WWE legend Kevin Nash chimed in as well and dropped his pick in the replies:

Kevin Nash is no stranger to superhero movies

Besides being one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, Kevin Nash has done quite a bit of work in Hollywood as well. He has acted in a bunch of comic book movies, most notably Almighty Thor, The Punisher, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.

As for Randy Orton, he has previously opened up about why he doesn't want to pursue acting full-time:

"But although I love movies, and I love sending in auditions, almost monthly. Hell, I got a script right now I'm looking at. But, I don't think acting is my passion. I'm not trying to move to Hollywood or move to New York and be a full-time actor. The way Batista did it, the way Cena did it, is that they used WWE as kind of a jumping board to go to Hollywood and all that stuff," Orton stated.

Orton is regarded by many as one of the best heels in the business. His demented and disturbed persona from 2008-10 is still revered by fans to this day. While it doesn't seem likely in the least, it would be interesting to see Orton wearing the garb of Batman.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Nash picking Randy Orton to play Batman?

