Randy Orton reveals why he is not interested in going to Hollywood, mentions Batista and John Cena

Randy Orton is still going strong at the age of 41, and he doesn't plan on hanging up his boots for the next few years.

Despite operating at a very high level, there is always talk regarding Orton's possible retirement and what he wants to do after wrapping up his in-ring career.

Fans can strike Hollywood off the list, though, as The Legend Killer isn't too keen on making the high-profile jump. During a recent appearance on 'The Kurt Angle Show,' Randy Orton explained his long-term career goals.

Orton is aware that many wrestlers have branched out of wrestling or have created multiple post-retirement avenues to explore. Randy Orton, however, would love to be a WWE lifer if given a chance.

"You know, a lot of guys, umm, I see them branching out and do other things or making sure they have something lined up for when they can't wrestle anymore. I kind of, and I don't know if this is showing my cards or not, but I kind of see myself being in WWE, you know, for life. I don't know why I would go anywhere else. Who knows what the future holds," Randy Orton stated.

I don't see why I would change that: Randy Orton is happy with his WWE position

Randy Orton explained that a Hollywood transition doesn't appeal to him as he isn't passionate about acting. He mentioned Batista and John Cena as examples of talent who used WWE as a stepping stone to get to the world of movies.

While Orton has acted in a handful of films before, and continues to get movie scripts, he isn't high on the idea of pursuing acting as a full-time gig.

"But although I love movies, and I love sending in auditions, almost monthly. Hell, I got a script right now I'm looking at. But, I don't think acting is my passion. I'm not trying to move to Hollywood or move to New York and be a full-time actor. The way Batista did it, the way Cena did it, is that they used WWE as kind of a jumping board to go to Hollywood and all that stuff," Orton explained.

Randy Orton is seemingly very pleased with his position in WWE as he is regularly featured and is paid handsomely for his efforts. The 14-time WWE Champion also loves the locker room atmosphere and has a good relationship with all the superstars.

"I think I'm content is the wrong word; happy is the right word with kind of my place in the WWE right now. The money is good. The talent is good. The locker room is great. I have a good relationship with all the people in charge, and I don't see why I would change that, and I only see all of those different variables I just mentioned. I only see them getting better over the coming years," stated The Legend Killer.

While Randy Orton wouldn't mind being a Marvel superhero, the veteran grappler understands the amount of work required to execute a significant movie role.

The former WWE champion doesn't feel any amount of money can lure him away from wrestling, as he loves showing up to perform in the ring every week.

"So at 41, I can honestly say if I'm on a contract where I'm able to still wrestle a handful of years in my later 40s, possibly even as I'm a 50-year-old man, I would love to do it," said Randy Orton.

"Although being the next Marvel superhero would be really awesome, the work that would go into that and the amount of time I would have to take away from the WWE, I don't know if there is a price tag you can put on that that would make it worth it for me to step away from what I love so much, for so long, that being, my wife and family, but also, WWE. You know, I like showing up each week," Orton concluded.

During the hour-long interview, Randy Orton also revealed how his wife holds the key to his WWE retirement.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.