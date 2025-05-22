  • home icon
Kevin Owens advertised for upcoming WWE SmackDown following career-threatening injury

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 22, 2025 15:54 GMT
KO on WWE TV (Image via wwe.com)

Kevin Owens was forced to miss his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 last month. It was revealed that he was struggling with a career-threatening neck injury.

Owens revealed in a recent video on social media that he has yet to undergo surgery and is still evaluating his options. Interestingly, he is advertised for the June 13, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown. This is the only upcoming show he is advertised for, and while all cards are subject to change, it's unclear if this is an oversight or a mistake.

In recent weeks, Cody Rhodes has been advertised for SmackDown, but he has failed to appear. Meanwhile, Randy Orton is advertised for SmackDown next week, but it's unclear if he is ready to return after his Backlash loss.

Will Kevin Owens be on WWE SmackDown? [Image source: wwe.com]
What does the future hold for Kevin Owens following his injury?

It's a confusing situation for Owens since he has been sidelined for more than a month but still hasn't gone under the knife. KO was expected to have surgery much earlier, but he noted in the video that he had a lot of things that he needed to work out before making a decision.

Neck surgery is a huge risk for anyone, and The Prizefighter knows that he may never wrestle again. If he does, it could take several years before he is ready to return to the ring at the highest level.

Owens has spent his career performing on the biggest stages, and knowing he may never be able to do that again could be holding him back. He will likely not be on SmackDown, and WWE's website may have made a mistake by advertising him for the show. It will be interesting to see if there is a way for him to return much sooner than expected.

