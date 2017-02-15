WWE News: Kevin Owens and Goldberg clash on Twitter again

Kevin Owens and Goldberg have had another altercation via Twitter in the run up to their big match at WWE FastLane.

by Carl Gac News 15 Feb 2017, 12:21 IST

Goldberg and Kevin Owens are on a collision course

What’s the story?

Kevin Owens and Goldberg had another back and forth altercation on Twitter, following Owens and Chris Jericho mocking him during the “Festival of Friendship” on Raw last night.

The tweets are as follows:

Morons.... — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a door, you should probably reconsider calling other people morons. https://t.co/sI9ig1P5oN — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

Keep diggin' that hole kid.... RT @FightOwensFight: Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a ... https://t.co/2b87nP6a5T — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Ok, Bill. I've been digging holes for myself for 17 years and I'm doing pretty good. See you at Fastlane. https://t.co/vUqamkWP19 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

.@FightOwensFight Take lots of pictures with it Kevin. Remember the moment. At Fastlane, it's GONE. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Take lots of pictures? Remember the moment?...What are you, my dad? Stop telling me what to do! And no, I will NOT turn down my music! https://t.co/7RCmurkFLK — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

.@FightOwensFight Well... If "Goldberg" or "Sir" doesn't work for you, than yes, Daddy is fine. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

I'm sure that in your mind, that sounded super cool and badass but it's just really, really creepy. Anyway, Happy Valentine's Day, Bill! https://t.co/DA7XgiP8wI — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg is set to challenge Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at FastLane in a couple of weeks’ time. They have gone back and forth on Twitter now, with both men trying to get in the heads of their opponent.

Owens and Jericho brought out former WWE star Gillberg on Raw to mock the former WCW Champion, but Goldberg hit back using his Twitter account.

The heart of the matter

Social media plays a massive part in the current world of professional wrestling. One of the most prolific users of Twitter in the WWE is Kevin Owens so his verbal jousting with Goldberg here is not a massive surprise.

It’s a good way to pull fans into the feud and gives both men the opportunity to push the other to the limit ahead of the big match at FastLane.

What’s next?

With only a few weeks to go until that big match, you can expect to see Owens and Goldberg continue this kind of back and forth on Twitter, as well as during segments on Raw.

WWE likes to use all kinds of ways to continue a feud, Twitter is a valuable tool in the battles between modern day professional wrestling stars.

Sportskeeda’s take

Kevin Owens is one of the best when it comes to using Twitter. He regularly uses it to call out fans, talk trash with his opponents and just to generally get his views across. In the modern day, it’s not unheard of to see feuds being played out on social media.

This again goes to show that Owens and WWE know exactly how to get a feud over the line towards what will be a massive match in the build up to WrestleMania 33.

